Google, Samsung join to streamline health app data

Google and Samsung are partnering to make it easier for people to sync their health and fitness data across various apps.

The Health Connect initiative will allow Android users to share their health and fitness information between related apps like Google Fit, Samsung Health and MyFitnessPal. Types of data include physical activity, body measurements, menstrual cycles, nutrition, sleep and vital signs.

Google unveiled the program at its annual developer’s conference May 11. The company said the health data will be encrypted and users will have full control over their privacy settings.