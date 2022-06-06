12 recent health IT innovations, partnerships

From cloud migrations to health equity coalitions, health systems and organizations have been busy in late May and early June creating partnerships.
Here are 12 recent partnerships reported by Becker's since May 23.
- York, Pa.-based Wellspan Health is using Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience, an AI voice-activated technology, to help physicians automatically transcribe medical visit notes.
- Helena, Mont.-based St. Peter's Health tapped Innovaccer, a health cloud company, as its strategic cloud provider and plans to transform its EHR data into unified patient records.
- Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has launched an app, Baptist Access, that makes it easier for patients to find their physician, access medical bills and schedule appointments.
- Newport Beach, Calif.-based Hoag health system has launched a mobile app and premium subscription service — complete with health coaching and personalized care coordination — to accompany its new virtual care center, a move the organization said will make patient care more efficient and accessible.
- The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a $20 million health innovation challenge encouraging innovators to develop technology and strategies for suicide prevention among veterans.
- Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System has partnered with AI-powered remote patient monitoring company Biofourmis to launch a hospital-at-home program.
- Boston-based Tufts Medicine worked with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, more than 3 million health accounts, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services.
- Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare's Christiana Hospital will integrate hospital robots directly into its Cerner EHR to anticipate clinician and patient needs and perform tasks without human involvement. The pilot involving five Moxi robots is designed to assist hospitals by making deliveries and performing other non-clinical tasks.
- Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger tapped Amazon as its strategic cloud provider and plans to transition its entire digital portfolio of more than 400 applications and numerous workflows to Amazon Web Services.
- Amazon Web Services launched a healthcare accelerator to boost startups that focus on health equity and improve health outcomes for the underserved. It will invest in technologies that help address research, innovation, increasing access to care and streamlining supply chains.
- GE Healthcare and Medtronic received FDA clearance and European CE mark approval to combine their technology to improve patient monitoring.
- Cincinnati-based Bon Secours Mercy Health's digital holding company, Accrete Partners, has acquired health tech consulting company Nordic Consulting Partners. Nordic provides IT services, strategic advisory, digital and cloud initiatives, implementation and support, and enterprise technology transformation to health systems.