Texas health system to use AI-powered hospital-at-home platform

Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System has partnered with AI-powered remote patient monitoring company Biofourmis to launch a hospital-at-home program.
The health system is launching the program to participate in the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home program, according to a May 25 press release.
Four things to know:
- Wise Health System will select patients who are medically eligible for hospital admission and ask them if they would prefer to be treated at their home instead.
- Patients who choose the at-home care option will receive a Biofourmis-powered virtual bed kit that includes a wearable biosensor that monitors physiological signals, a blood pressure cuff and a tablet preloaded with the Biovitals Hospital@Home app that allows patients to communicate by video and text with their providers.
- The app also allows providers to view a dashboard of patients' vital signs and other data.
- Clinicians will make two in-person visits with patients daily to conduct examinations, assessments and other testing.
According to the press release, the Biofourmis platform helps health systems deploy a home hospital program that delivers inpatient-level care within patients' homes. It also includes clinical care services and non-clinical services such as program management, operations, supply chain and revenue cycle management.