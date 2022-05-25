Texas health system to use AI-powered hospital-at-home platform

Decatur, Texas-based Wise Health System has partnered with AI-powered remote patient monitoring company Biofourmis to launch a hospital-at-home program.

The health system is launching the program to participate in the CMS Acute Hospital Care at Home program, according to a May 25 press release.

Four things to know:

Wise Health System will select patients who are medically eligible for hospital admission and ask them if they would prefer to be treated at their home instead.



Patients who choose the at-home care option will receive a Biofourmis-powered virtual bed kit that includes a wearable biosensor that monitors physiological signals, a blood pressure cuff and a tablet preloaded with the Biovitals Hospital@Home app that allows patients to communicate by video and text with their providers.



The app also allows providers to view a dashboard of patients' vital signs and other data.



Clinicians will make two in-person visits with patients daily to conduct examinations, assessments and other testing.

According to the press release, the Biofourmis platform helps health systems deploy a home hospital program that delivers inpatient-level care within patients' homes. It also includes clinical care services and non-clinical services such as program management, operations, supply chain and revenue cycle management.