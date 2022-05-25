ChristianaCare robots will use Cerner's EHR to perform non-clinical tasks

ChristianaCare will integrate hospital robots directly into its Cerner EHR to anticipate clinician and patient needs and perform tasks without human involvement.

A pilot involving five Moxi robots, designed to assist hospitals by making deliveries and performing other non-clinical tasks, will be deployed at Newark, Del.-based Christiana Hospital, according to a May 24 press release. The robots will partner with more than 400 nurses.

The Moxi robot will also be integrated with the health system's Cerner EHR platform and use AI to identify when nurses will need equipment, supplies, medications and lab tests.

"With robotic technology, we are using resources wisely and effectively, creating more efficient workflows, reducing repetitive tasks and freeing up nurses' time for the complex clinical work that they excel at doing," said Ric Cuming, RN, chief nurse executive and president of ChristianaCare HomeHealth.

The pilot program is funded by a $1.5 million grant from the American Nurses Foundation.

Moxi robots have been found to save nurses time and allow them to focus on patient care.

According to an American Nurses Association case study, a majority of nurses said Moxi gave them more time to talk with patients being discharged from the hospital and saved them energy.