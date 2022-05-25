Geisinger inks deal with Amazon for cloud services

Geisinger tapped Amazon as its strategic cloud provider and plans to transition its entire digital portfolio of more than 400 applications and numerous workflows to Amazon Web Services.

The transition at the Danville, Pa.-based health system will be one of the largest EHR migrations to Amazon's cloud platform to date, according to a May 24 press release.

The decision to work with Amazon Web Services comes after a detailed multiyear review and selection process, according to the press release.

The health system said the move will allow it to save several million dollars annually and enable it to develop innovative technological advancements in areas such as AI and machine learning.

Geisinger also said it hopes the move will create workflow efficiencies that streamline and simplify daily work to increase employees productivity.

"This is more than migrating applications to the cloud," said John Kravitz, CIO of Geisinger. "We know that rapidly evolving technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, can help save lives. Not to mention that this will make our staff more agile and responsive so they can spend more time at the bedside, where our patients need them most."