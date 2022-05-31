Baptist Health's new app lets patient pay bills, schedule appointments + more

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health has launched an app that makes it easier for patients to find their physician and schedule appointments.

The app, dubbed Baptist Access, will help patients find a provider, schedule appointments, access medical bills, access health records and view insurance plans. The app also includes outdoor, indoor and campuswide navigation, according to a May 31 press release shared with Becker's.

"In addition to providing in-person assistance, we are leveraging the convenience of mobile phone technology to make it easier for patients to navigate our health system, inside and out," said Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health. "On our two largest hospital campuses, patients will even be able to find their way from where they parked to their appointment, and back."

Baptist Health aims to improve the patient experience with the new app.