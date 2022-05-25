Amazon, Tufts Medicine launch digital health ecosystem

Boston-based Tufts Medicine worked with Amazon to move its entire digital healthcare ecosystem, including its Epic EHR infrastructure, to Amazon Web Services, according to a May 24 press release.
Five details:
- Tufts Medicine moved more than 3 million health accounts into the Epic EHR using Amazon Web Services. The process was completed in 71 hours. According to the health system, the process would have been about 200 days without Amazon.
- The digital ecosystem launch has enabled new provider and patient experiences that customizes consumer care and connects patients with their healthcare team.
- Patients can now interact with a multilingual chatbot powered by Amazon Lex that uses voice and text to improve healthcare access and comprehension.
- Amazon Connect, a cloud-based contact center, will now power Tufts Medicine's telehealth and virtual care services.
- Tufts Medicine is the first health system to launch a digital health ecosystem on Amazon Web Services.