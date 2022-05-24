Amazon launches healthcare accelerator with focus on health equity

Amazon Web Services launched a healthcare accelerator to boost startups that focus on health equity.

The program is intended to improve health outcomes for the underserved, and will invest in technologies that help address research, innovation, increasing access to care and streamlining supply chains, according to a May 24 blog post.

The AWS Healthcare Accelerator cohort is a part of AWS for Health, an offering designed to help organizations increase the pace of innovation, unlock the potential of health data and develop more personalized approaches to therapeutic development and care.

Startups, organizations and academic institutions focused on advancing health equity can apply to be a part of the cohort.