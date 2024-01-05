Enhancing health equity and primary care on Stony Brook leader's 2024 to-do list

Healthcare executives have a lot to juggle and prioritize headed into 2024 as pressures and challenges continue to push on the industry.

From expanding diversity within health systems to prioritizing health equity among patients, leaders have a lot to look forward to, and a lot to overcome.

Susmita Pati, MD, chief of the division of primary care pediatrics at Stony Brook (N.Y.) University & Stony Brook Children's Hospital, told Becker's what she is most looking forward to in 2024.

Question: What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Dr. Susmita Pati: I am most looking forward to continuing collaborations with diverse team members to advance our organizational initiatives to support our healthcare workforce and promote health equity for our patients at Stony Brook Medicine. In particular, I am delighted to work on enhancing our exceptional primary care services and building sustainability for our unique healthcare communication workshops in partnership with our colleagues at the Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University.

Q: What is your system/team prioritizing this year?

SP: Our healthcare system is prioritizing workforce development with a focus on interprofessional teams this year as we implement our strategic plan. Other priorities include transforming healthcare delivery by leveraging innovation and technology, as well as advancing our research and educational missions.

Q: What are the biggest challenges you anticipate facing this year?

SP: I anticipate our biggest challenges will be related to managing our healthcare system's clinical and academic growth in parallel with achieving philanthropic goals. Our teams are excited to work together to achieve these goals, and communication amongst our diverse stakeholders will be key to ensure smooth implementation.

Like what you see? All executives featured in this article will speak at the 14th Annual Meeting in Chicago! Hospital and health system leaders, click here to apply for a complimentary badge. Interested in exhibitor or sponsorship opportunities to connect with 3,000+ hospital and health system leaders? Download the prospectus here.