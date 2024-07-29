Sale deadline for certain Steward hospitals, physician group extended again

Dallas-based Steward Health Care has again filed a notice to extend the deadline for some of its hospitals and physician group, Stewardship Health.

Steward, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 6, has pushed the auction for Stewardship Health from July 25 to Aug. 6. The sale objection deadline is now set for Aug. 9 with a sale hearing set for Aug. 13, according to aJuly 28 court notice obtained by Becker's.

The health system has also extended a bid deadline for its Arizona hospitals to Aug. 12, with an Aug. 19 sale objection deadline and an Aug. 22 sale hearing.

The news comes after the financially troubled health system shared plans to close two of its Massachusetts hospitals, Dorchester-based Carney Hospital and Ayer-based Nashoba Valley Medical Center, on or around Aug. 31.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has dedicated $30 million to Steward's state hospitals to ensure operations through the end of August.

The bid deadline for Stewardship Health and Steward's hospitals in Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania and St. Joseph's Medical Center in Houston have passed and will not be extended, the notice said.





