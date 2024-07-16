Steward physician group auction date delayed

Dallas-based Steward Health Care filed a notice July 15 to extend the auction deadlines for its physician group, Stewardship Health.

The bankruptcy court filing, obtained by Becker's, moved the bid deadline of Stewardship Health to July 22 and the auction deadline to July 25.

"The debtors are engaged in ongoing discussions with multiple parties interested in acquiring Stewardship Health," the court document said. "To afford such parties additional time to finalize their bids, pursuant to the bidding procedures order, after consultation with the consultation parties, the Stewardship Health dates are being extended."

The auction date change comes after the health system, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy May 6, pushed back the dates surrounding its hospitals in Arizona to July 29 for a bid deadline and Aug. 2 for an auction deadline.

UnitedHealth's Optum backed out of plans to acquire Stewardship Health in late June.

Along with Stewardship Health, the for-profit private health system has 31 hospitals it is looking to offload.





