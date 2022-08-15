9 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges.

1. Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, is closing its long-term care department by Sept. 28. The hospital will lay off 58 employees when it closes the department, according to a notice filed with state regulators.

2. Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health closed its COVID-19 testing sites at the end of July due to a significant decrease in demand. As a result, the health system is laying off 61 employees.

3. Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health is laying off 52 employees. The layoffs began in July and affected several directors and managers as well as 19 staffing coordinators.

4. Trinity Health announced July 11 it will close its West Springfield, Mass.-based Trinity Health at Home home healthcare and hospice agency, laying off 60 workers in the process. The layoffs are effective Sept. 5.

5. Shriners Hospital for Children made its final round of layoffs in preparation to close a Tampa, Fla., facility. The layoffs are effective Sept. 30.

6. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic is closing Mercy Senior Health Center in Philadelphia in September and laying off 14 workers. The center opened in 2020.

7. Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, N.Y., is cutting approximately 5 percent of its 800-person workforce as it makes changes aimed at improving revenue cycle functions. The hospital said in late June that it is planning to outsource revenue cycle functions and lay off revenue cycle staff.

8. Columbus-based OhioHealth is eliminating 637 jobs. The move is part of a plan to contract out some services the system now provides in house. OhioHealth will eliminate information technology and revenue cycle management positions. The health system informed workers of the cuts July 7.



9. Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is laying off an unspecified number of nonclinical employees, the Toledo Blade reported July 5. A ProMedica spokesperson told Becker's Hospital Review the layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce and are "primarily related to pilots and processes outside of our core business as well as certain corporate services."