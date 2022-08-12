North Carolina health system lays off 61 workers after closing COVID-19 test sites

Greenville, N.C.-based East Carolina University Health closed its COVID-19 testing sites at the end of July due to a significant decrease in demand. As a result, the health system is laying off 61 employees, according to an Aug. 11 report from the Triangle Business Journal.

ECU Health COO Brian Floyd said that the health system will continue to provide COVID-19 testing to patients during regular office visits.

ECU Health previously announced the closure of testing sites in a July 21 statement.

"ECU Health is providing resources and talent acquisition support to all team members who are interested in applying for open positions for which they are qualified for within the health system," ECU Health said in the statement.

The health system was formed last year after integrating East Carolina University's Brody School of Medicine with Vidant Health.