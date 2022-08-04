Shriners Hospitals for Children lays off 20 workers in Tampa

Shriners Hospital for Children made its final round of layoffs in preparation to close a Tampa, Fla., facility, according to an Aug. 3 report from the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

Twenty people will be laid off from the orthopedic treatment center, effective Sept. 30, according to a letter filed with the state. Thirty-eight people were laid off in April.

Mel Bower, chief communication and marketing officer, said that current patients are being transitioned to other healthcare facilities in the area and that Shriners remains "committed to providing care in the Tampa Bay Area."