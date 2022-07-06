ProMedica lays off unspecified number of employees in wake of financial challenges

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica is laying off an unspecified number of nonclinical employees, the Toledo Blade reported July 5.

ProMedica spokesperson Tausha Moore confirmed the layoffs in an emailed statement to Becker's. She said layoffs represent less than 1 percent of the health system's workforce and are "primarily related to pilots and processes outside of our core business as well as certain corporate services."

ProMedica employs about 44,000 people nationwide, according to a financial filing cited by the Blade.

"ProMedica regularly evaluates ways to operate more effectively and efficiently while continuing to deliver high-quality, compassionate care," Ms. Moore said in the statement. "As we move forward, we remain focused on taking action to build stability and sustainability throughout the organization. Accordingly, as part of our efforts to position ProMedica for long-term success and manage through current economic challenges caused by the pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to eliminate some nonclinical positions."

The health system reported a $126 million first-quarter operating loss, which followed significant losses in 2021, the Blade reported. ProMedica ousted its CFO and several other senior leaders in May. It hired an interim CFO from Texas with experience in healthcare restructuring and crisis management.

"We empathize with the affected employees and are committed to assisting them through their transition," Ms. Moore said in her statement to Becker's. "ProMedica’s human resources department is working closely with affected employees to provide support during this process."