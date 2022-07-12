Trinity Health to lay off 60 in Massachusetts

Trinity Health announced July 11 it will close its West Springfield, Mass.-based Trinity Health at Home home healthcare and hospice agency, laying off 60 workers in the process. The layoffs are effective Sept. 5

Trinity notified the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workplace Development the week of July 4, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification posting. Patients who can complete their 60-day plan of care are able to remain on service until they are discharged.

Trinity Health at Home President and CEO Mark McPherson told Mass Live Media that the economic environment poses challenges to the health system.

"Trinity Health at Home is addressing these challenges with long-term and short-term solutions so that we continue our mission of caring for the many communities who depend on us," McPherson said.

According to Mass Live Media in 2021, Trinity laid off around 151 employees when they sold the former Providence Behavioral Health Hospital in Holyoke. Additionally, they cut more than two dozen positions across the medical practices in Springfield, Agawam and Chicopee.