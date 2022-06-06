7 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several philanthropic gifts have recently been made to healthcare organizations for capital projects, to establish centers and more. Here are seven reported on by Becker's since May 23.

1. Penn Medicine gets $25M gift for Williams syndrome center

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine has received a $25 million donation to create the Armellino Center of Excellence for Williams Syndrome.

2. U of Kentucky establishes aortic research center

Lexington-based University of Kentucky College of Medicine is opening an aortic center. The Saha Aortic Center was established after a $1 million gift from the Saha Foundation, according to a June 2 news release from the university.

3. Stanford Children's receives $100M gift for $800M labor and delivery project

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has received a $100 million gift from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation to advance its obstetric and neonatal facilities.

4. Vanderbilt University Medical Center gets $10M gift for innovation center

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center received a $10 million gift from the Brock family, including John F. Brock III, his wife, Mary, and their three children, to establish an innovation center May 31.

5. Notre Dame receives $20M gift for precision health institute

The University of Notre Dame has received a $20 million gift to endow the newly created Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health.

6. City of Hope expands cancer care with $10M gift

Los Angeles-based City of Hope is expanding its cancer care program after a $10 million gift from the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, it said in an email to Becker's on May 24.

7. Mount Sinai receives $20M gift to battle healthcare disparities

New York City-based Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai received a $20 million donation over five years from Royalty Pharma, a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties. The gift went to the organization's Institute for Health Equity Research.