Stanford Children's receives $100M gift for $800M labor and delivery project

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has received a $100 million gift from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation to advance its obstetric and neonatal facilities.

The Palo Alto, Calif., hospital is part of Stanford Children's Health.

The modernized labor and delivery unit will allow for 20 percent more births at the hospital, according to a news release. It will also have a dedicated unit for high-risk mothers.

The $800 million project is slated for completion by the end of 2028. Key elements of the effort include:

14 private labor rooms

Nine private antepartum rooms

51 private postpartum rooms

64 private neonatal intensive care unit rooms

Three new obstetric operating rooms

The foundation has given a total of $614 million to the hospital, the release said.