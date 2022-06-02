Penn Medicine gets $25M gift for Williams syndrome center

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine has received a $25 million donation to create the Armellino Center of Excellence for Williams Syndrome.

The gift came from Michael Armellino, who had a long career at Goldman Sachs, according to a June 2 Penn Medicine news release. Mr. Armellino's partner has a granddaughter, Maelyn, with Williams syndrome.

Williams syndrome is a developmental disorder that affects many parts of the body and creates an intellectual disability, anxiety, cardiovascular problems and several other medical conditions.

"Maelyn, along with her younger brother and my grandchildren, are the lights of my life," Mr. Armellino, who has seven grandchildren, said. "I am so impressed by Maelyn's parents Jenna and Corey, and all the parents I've met who are part of the Williams syndrome community. This gift is my way to advance genetic research and to help create a bright future for individuals with Williams syndrome."