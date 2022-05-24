City of Hope expands cancer care with $10M gift 

Los Angeles-based City of Hope is expanding its cancer care program after a $10 million gift from the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation, it said in an email to Becker's on May 24.

The gift will support two areas: bolstering City of Hope's efforts to train providers in delivery of supportive care and research and expanding care through convening and educating stakeholders.

"We are grateful for the ongoing and generous support and partnership of The Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation," said Robert Stone, president and CEO of City of Hope. "Together, our vision is to lead the way in expanding supportive care programs to cancer patients and their families early in their road to recovery — no matter where they live or where they receive care."