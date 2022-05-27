Notre Dame receives $20M gift for precision health institute

The University of Notre Dame has received a $20 million gift to endow the newly created Berthiaume Institute for Precision Health.

The institute creates new tools for understanding differences in humans at the molecular and cellular levels. It has more than 70 affiliated faculty members and more than 100 affiliated graduate and undergraduate students.

The gift was from Douglas and Diana Berthiaume, according to a May 27 news release from the Indiana-based university. Mr. Berthiaume was the president and CEO of Waters Corp., a company that specializes in precision analytical equipment. He retired in 2015 and now serves as chair of the board of trustees of Boston Children's Hospital.

The Berthiaumes live in Andover, Mass., and have two daughters, one of whom is a 2020 graduate of Notre Dame.

"Diana and I are pleased to be able to support the world-class scientific capabilities at the University of Notre Dame and push the frontiers of precision medicine forward," Mr. Berthiaume said.