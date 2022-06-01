Vanderbilt University Medical Center gets $10M gift for innovation center 

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center received a $10 million gift from the Brock family, including John F. Brock III, his wife, Mary, and their three children, to establish a new innovation center May 31.

The center will be named the Brock Family Center for Applied Innovation at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

"The Brock Family Center for Applied Innovation is critical to our mission as a leading health care system, allowing us to accelerate translation of discoveries and new technologies to the public," said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, president and CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. "We are deeply grateful to the Brock family for their generosity and vision in helping us achieve this goal."

The donors will also establish the Brock Family Annual Innovator Award to celebrate top innovators.