Several hospitals and health systems recently received donations to fund research, advance treatments, improve patient care and start renovations. Below are seven of them:

1. Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, received a $50 million donation to support construction of a new medical campus.

2. Cleveland-based University Hospitalswill use a $10 million gift to establish the Wesley Center for Immunotherapy at UH Seidman Cancer Center.

3. Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, received a record$14 million gift to advance cancer care.

4. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health received a $5 million gift to support stroke prevention and care in partnership with Temple University in Philadelphia. The gift is from Merck CEO Ken Frazier and his wife Andréa, founder of interior design firm Frazier Designs.

5. Restaurant chain Panda Express pledged $20 million to Children's Hospital of Los Angelesto support various healthcare programs and services.

6. Domino's Pizza pledged to raise $100 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The pledge marks the largest commitment in the Memphis, Tenn.-based research hospital's history.

7. Bay Shore, N.Y.-based South Shore University Hospital received a $5 million donation from Linda and John Bohlsen, according to Greater Bay Shore.The gift will be used to expand its neuroscience department.

