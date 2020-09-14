St. Jude gets $100M pledge, largest in its history

Domino's Pizza has pledged to raise $100 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The pledge marks the largest commitment in the Memphis, Tenn.-based research hospital's history.

The pizza chain will donate the $100 million throughout the next 10 years.

In honor of the pledge, St. Jude will name its new housing facility with 140 apartments The Domino's Village. The housing facility is expected to open in 2023.

ore articles on healthcare finance:

Cook County Health seeks $23M funding boost to help reverse some cuts

10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

22 hospitals laying off furloughed workers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.