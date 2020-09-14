Cook County Health seeks $23M funding boost to help reverse some cuts

Cook County Health is seeking an additional $23 million from the Cook County board to help it restore some planned cuts and address its growing uncompensated care budget, according to Crain's Chicago Business.

Earlier this year, the Chicago-based public hospital system announced it is facing a $187 million budget shortfall for fiscal year 2021.

As a result of the budget gap, the two-hospital system said it planned to lay off 130 workers, cut reliance on contract workers and close two outpatient clinics.

Cook County Health Finance Chair Bob Reiter proposed the additional funding to the county board, saying it could help the system avoid some of the planned cuts, according to the report.

Cook County Health has faced financial difficulties for years, including an "unprecedented" demand for charity care. The rising demand, coupled with the financial fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, contributed to the budget shortfall.

