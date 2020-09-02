$5M donation from Merck CEO, wife to support stroke care at Jefferson Health

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has received a $5 million gift to support stroke prevention and care in partnership with Temple University in Philadelphia.

The gift is from Merck CEO Ken Frazier and his wife Andréa, founder of interior design firm Frazier Designs.

"It is critical that our health systems address the disparities that impact underserved communities. Stroke disproportionately affects disadvantaged African American community members, and combined with poor access to education and healthcare, results in significantly poorer health outcomes," Andréa and Ken Frazier said in a joint statement. "Our family has deep roots in North Philadelphia and has been impacted by the debilitating effects of stroke. We feel privileged to be in a position to help convene this partnership to bring lifesaving stroke prevention measures to our community."

The donation will establish the Frazier Family Coalition for Stroke Education and Prevention.

The goal of the Frazier Family Coalition is to create an integrated health education and community program to help residents obtain information, resources and quality care to prevent strokes.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Northwell records $329M loss in first half of 2020

Montefiore sees $67M loss in first half of 2020: 7 things to know

Massachusetts health system lays off 118 furloughed workers, extends exec pay cuts

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.