Yale New Haven hospital gets $14M gift to support cancer care

Greenwich (Conn.) Hospital, a member of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health, received a record $14 million gift to advance cancer care.

The gift, announced Sept. 15, is from Greenwich residents and philanthropists Lynne and Richard Pasculano.



The gift will support construction of the Smilow Cancer Care Center pavilion and establish the Pasculano Radiation Oncology Center.

Greenwich Hospital expects to break ground on the cancer pavilion in 2022 and have it operational in three years.

"Lynne and Richard Pasculano's extraordinary philanthropy is truly historic and will help to transform Greenwich Hospital into the region' premier destination for oncological care. Their support endorses our clinical growth efforts and establishes an enduring legacy, serving as inspiration to our entire community and marking a brilliant inauguration to our campaign efforts for Smilow in Greenwich," Diane Kelly, DNP, RN, Greenwich Hospital president, said in a news release.

