Children's Hospital of Los Angeles gets $20M pledge

Restaurant chain Panda Express has pledged $20 million to Children's Hospital of Los Angeles to support various healthcare programs and services.

The fast-casual food chain made the donation through its philanthropic foundation, Panda Cares.



The pledge will establish the Panda Cares Center of Hope at the facility. The center will focus on improving healthcare for the Los Angeles community through physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being. The center of hope will support music and art therapy, a reading program, palliative care, bereavement support and social services.

"Panda Express is one of our largest and most benevolent corporate partners, and we are so grateful for their ongoing support and devotion to help us fulfill our mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children," said Children's Hospital Los Angeles President and CEO Paul Viviano. "These are challenging times for many of the patient families we serve, and thanks to this significant commitment, we will be able to continue to provide programs and services that are more vital now than ever."

