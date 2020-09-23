Monmouth Medical Center gets $50M donation

Long Branch, N.J.-based Monmouth Medical Center, part of RWJBarnabas Health, received a $50 million donation to support construction of a new medical campus.

The gift, the largest named healthcare donation in New Jersey, is from Monmouth County philanthropists Anne and Sheldon Vogel. Mr. Vogel is the former CFO of Atlantic Records.

The gift will establish the Vogel Medical Campus in Tinton Falls, N.J, which will have new technologies, according to RWJBarnabas Health.

RWJBarnabas Health is in West Orange, N.J.



Find the full press release here.

