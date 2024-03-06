8 health systems outsourcing RCM functions

Becker's has reported on seven health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions in 2024:

Becker's has reported on eight health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions in 2024:

1. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare and Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health announced Feb. 29 that Tenet's Conifer Health Solutions subsidiary will enter into an agreement to provide hospital and physician revenue cycle services for Adventist. Adventist also signed a definitive agreement to purchase two California hospitals from Tenet.

2. Conifer and Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth Health extended their partnership through a new multiyear deal on Feb. 5. Conifer will continue to provide Dartmouth Health with comprehensive RCM services that include patient access, financial clearance, coding and patient financial services.

3. Minneapolis-based Allina Health announced Feb. 1 it will be transitioning 2,000 IT and revenue cycle employees to Optum as part of a new partnership between the organizations. The transition is expected to begin May 5.

4. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health completed its deal to acquire three South Carolina hospitals from Tenet on Feb. 1. As part of the deal, Conifer has entered into a new and expanded 15-year contract to provide RCM services to the three hospitals and related operations.

5. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health reached a definitive agreement on Feb. 1 to acquire Tenet Healthcare's Pacific Coast Network, which includes four hospitals in Southern California and their associated outpatient locations. Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, said on the company's Feb. 8 earnings call that the deal, expected to close this spring, will also include a contract for Conifer services.

6. R1 RCM completed its acquisition of revenue cycle management company Acclara from Renton, Wash.-based Providence on Jan. 17. The closing of the deal begins a 10-year agreement to provide comprehensive RCM services for Providence.

7. Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare entered into a RCM partnership Jan. 9 with Ensemble Health. The health system's CFO, Priscilla Needham, said the partnership "supports our goal of providing exceptional care for our patients and meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve."

8. Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health struck a 15-year, end-to-end revenue cycle partnership with Med-Metrix on Jan. 3. As part of the partnership, about 200 VHC Health revenue cycle employees are now employed by Med-Metrix.