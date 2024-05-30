New York City hospital, Med-Metrix strike RCM partnership

The Brooklyn Hospital Center in New York City has entered into a 10-year partnership that will make Med–Metrix its exclusive revenue cycle management services provider.

As part of the partnership, the independent community hospital's RCM staff have transitioned employment to Med-Metrix, according to a May 30 news release from the RCM company.

"We chose to partner with Med–Metrix due to its demonstrated proficiency in leveraging innovative RCM technologies and operational best practices to achieve better outcomes and lower costs," Brooklyn Hospital Center President and CEO Gary Terrinoni said in the release. "Med–Metrix listened to the unique needs of TBHC and crafted a customized RCM solution. This collaboration further strengthens our mission of delivering high–quality care to our community."