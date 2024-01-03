200 VHC Health employees transition to Med-Metrix

Arlington, Va.-based VHC Health has struck a 15-year, end-to-end revenue cycle partnership with Med-Metrix.

As part of the partnership, about 200 VHC Health revenue cycle employees are now employed by Med-Metrix, according to a Jan. 3 news release from the RCM company.

The partnership is designed to use Med-Metrix's technology and RCM professionals to optimize VHC Health's operational performance and improve the patient experience by deploying software that streamlines the patient intake process, according to the release.