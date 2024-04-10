Tower to outsource 675 employees to Ensemble Health

West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health has partnered with Cincinnati-based Ensemble Health Partners to manage the health system's revenue cycle operations.

Tower Health will transition its revenue cycle operations, utilization review, patient access services, and provider advisers to Ensemble on July 1. Around 675 Tower Health employees will be rebadged as Ensemble employees, a spokesperson for Tower Health said in a statement shared with Becker's.

Employees will not have to apply for jobs as part of the transition, with base pay remaining the same or increasing.

"Most employees will continue to work on Tower Health functions, and they will also continue to work remotely or out of their current Tower Health locations," the spokesperson said.

With this latest partnership, Ensemble now manages $32 billion in annual net patient revenue, according to an April 10 news release shared with Becker's.