Virginia system strikes RCM partnership with Ensemble

Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic selected Ensemble Health Partners for an end-to-end revenue cycle partnership.

"We’re excited to partner with Ensemble and leverage their team’s expertise and technological innovation in the revenue cycle industry," Carilion CEO Nancy Howell Agee said in a July 10 Ensemble news release. "This new, strategic partnership supports our mission of improving the health of the communities we serve by making it easier for our patients to interact with us and provides needed support and technology to help revenue cycle teams perform their responsibilities."

The deal with Carilion is the fourth end-to-end revenue cycle partnership Ensemble has struck in 2024. The RCM company is also partnering with Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare, Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare and West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health.