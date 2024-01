Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare has entered a revenue cycle management partnership with Ensemble Health Partners.

The health system's CFO, Priscilla Needham, said the partnership "supports our goal of providing exceptional care for our patients and meeting the healthcare needs of the communities we serve," according to a Jan. 9 Ensemble news release.

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare serves a 21-county region in North Florida and South Georgia, according to the release.