4 RCM companies making executive moves

Here are four revenue cycle management companies that have made executive leadership moves since March 25:

1. Availity named Sean Barrett chief product officer. He joined the company from R1 RCM, where he served as senior vice president of product.

2. R1 RCM named Steven Blaine, PhD, vice president of physician revenue cycle operations.

3. Knowtion Health named Satchel Kiefer chief revenue officer and Julie Walker senior vice president of sales and marketing.

4. SSI Group named Heather Dunn president. She joined the company from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she served as vice president of finance and chief revenue cycle officer.