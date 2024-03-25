Former VUMC chief revenue officer named SSI Group president

Revenue cycle management company SSI Group has named Heather Dunn president.

Ms. Dunn joins the company from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she served as vice president of finance and chief revenue cycle officer, according to her LinkedIn page.

She said the role gives her the platform to use her experience and build bridges and relationships, and drive "positive change that benefits providers, payers and, most importantly, patients," according to a March 25 RCR|HUB news release.