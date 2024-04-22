Availity taps R1 RCM exec as chief product officer

Revenue cycle management company Availity has named Sean Barrett chief product officer.

In his new role, Mr. Barrett will oversee Availity's product strategy and development, according to an April 22 news release from the company. Leveraging AI and other technologies, he will be charged with leading efforts to develop services that drive efficiency and improve patient outcomes.

Mr. Barrett joins Availity from R1 RCM, where he served as senior vice president of product, according to his LinkedIn page.