11 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals and health systems are trimming their workforces due to financial and operational challenges.

1. Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital is laying off workers, closing clinics and keeping its intensive care and labor and delivery units closed. An estimated 20 full-time and 20 part-time staff will be laid off. The hospital is making changes after it was forced to halt operations in August.

2. Citing financial pressures, BHSH System cut about 400 positions from its 64,000-member workforce in September. The 22-hospital organization was formed by the February merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health with Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health.

3. Columbus-based OhioHealth informed state regulators in September that it will lay off 58 workers. Those affected by the layoffs include accounts receivable specialists, coders, a manager of financial services and a supervisor of patient financial services. The health system filed the notice about two months after The Columbus Dispatch reported that OhioHealth is eliminating 637 information technology and revenue cycle management jobs.

4. Bakersfield (Calif.) Heart Hospital is laying off 114 employees. Affected employees were told in September that they no longer had to report to work, but they will continue to receive full pay and benefits through Nov. 5. The layoffs are an effort to optimize operations and to free up resources for patient care and specialized surgery, the hospital said.

5. Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health is reducing its workforce by about 1 percent across Colorado and western Kansas. The 19-hospital health system, which has 21,000 employees total, said the decision comes amid economic challenges facing the U.S. and healthcare."We are not immune to the economic challenges facing our country and our industry, including external factors such as inflation, supply chain disruptions and a potential recession as well as those more specific to the healthcare industry including labor shortages, changing utilization and patients who are likely still delaying care due to the pandemic. In short, volumes are down, and expenses are up," Centura said in a statement to Becker's Sept. 17.

6.Commonwealth Health, part of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems, will lay off 245 employees when it closes facilities at the end of October. The health system is closing First Hospital, a psychiatric hospital in Kingston, Pa., and its various outpatient centers on Oct. 30. Affected workers are encouraged to apply for open positions they're qualified for at other Commonwealth Health facilities, a system spokesperson told Becker's in August.

7. Albany (N.Y.) Med is eliminating 37 jobs and reorganizing its management team. Workers affected by the layoffs will receive a severance package and career placement assistance.

8. Trinity Health announced in July that it was closing its West Springfield, Mass.-based Trinity Health at Home home healthcare and hospice agency, laying off 60 workers in the process. The layoffs were effective Sept. 5.

9. Bozeman (Mont.) Health laid off 28 employees and eliminated 25 open positions, KBZK reported Aug. 2. The health system attributed the layoffs to several factors, including financial uncertainty.

10. Shriners Hospital for Children made its final round of layoffs in preparation to close a Tampa, Fla., facility. The layoffs are effective Sept. 30.



11. Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic closed Mercy Senior Health Center in Philadelphia on Sept. 15 and laid off 14 workers. The center opened in 2020.