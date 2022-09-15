Albany Med to cut 37 positions, restructure leadership

After a $66 million year-to-date operating loss, Albany (N.Y.) Med will eliminate 37 roles and reorganize its management, NBC affiliate WNYT reported Sept. 15.

In addition to the layoffs, some employees will shift to access and recruitment roles, Dennis McKenna, MD, Albany Med's CEO, said in a Sept. 14 letter to staff obtained by the news station. Several other positions will remain unfilled after retirements.

Each of the 37 eliminated workers will receive a severance package and career placement assistance, Mr. McKenna said in the letter.