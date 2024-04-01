10 RCM headlines to know from March

From updates on the fallout from the Change Healthcare cyberattack to a Delaware health system partnering with Ensemble, here are 10 RCM headlines Becker's reported in March:

1. R1 RCM notified patients potentially affected by a cybersecurity incident that involved personal identifiable information and personal health information.

2. According to the "HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points 2024" report, 90% of CFOs said clinical and/or technical denials are a top problem for revenue cycle management teams.

3. Change Healthcare said March 22 it planned to restore its biggest clearinghouse platforms over the weekend and start processing $14 billion in claims.

4. Health system CFOs spend nearly a quarter of their time on revenue cycle management, according to the "HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points Study 2024" report.

5. R1 RCM told major shareholders New Mountain Capital and TCP-ASC to halt discussions of a potential buyout of the company.

6. CodaMetrix, a spinoff of Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham that uses artificial intelligence for health system revenue cycle management, closed a $40 million Series B funding round.

7. The federal government is launching an investigation into UnitedHealth Group following the February cyberattack on its Change Healthcare subsidiary that has significantly affected providers' financial stability nationwide.

8. R1 RCM formed a special committee of independent directors to evaluate "strategic alternatives" in the wake of two major shareholders mulling an offer to take the company private.

9. Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare selected Ensemble Health Partners to manage all of its revenue cycle operations.

10. Jennifer Rohs, vice president of revenue cycle at Detroit-based Henry Ford Health, told Becker's how her past career as an opera singer held her in revenue cycle.