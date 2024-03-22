Change Healthcare to begin processing $14B in claims

Change Healthcare said March 22 it plans to restore its biggest clearinghouse platforms over the weekend and start processing $14 billion in claims.

The UnitedHealth Group subsidiary said it brought the Assurance claims preparation system back online March 18 and intends to reinstate Relay Exchange, its largest clearinghouse, the weekend of March 23.

The company has been dealing with IT outages since a Feb. 21 ransomware attack, leading to widespread reimbursement and pharmacy disruptions for hospitals and health systems across the country.

Change said more than $14 billion in claims have been set up for processing through Assurance as of March 22. Health systems have been losing tens of millions of dollars a day from the Change outage.