Where health system CFOs are spending their time

Health system CFOs spend nearly a quarter of their time on revenue cycle management, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights. 

"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points Study 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report. 

Here is the breakdown of how health system CFOs said they are spending their time: 

  • RCM: 24%
  • Operations: 18%
  • Cost management: 17%
  • Strategy: 16%
  • Internal and external partnerships: 8%
  • Cash management: 8%
  • Information technology: 6%
  • Other: 3%

