Where health system CFOs are spending their time

Health system CFOs spend nearly a quarter of their time on revenue cycle management, according to a report from the Healthcare Financial Management Association and Eliciting Insights.
"HFMA Health System CFO Pain Points Study 2024" is based on a survey of 135 health system CFOs conducted in January, according to the report.
Here is the breakdown of how health system CFOs said they are spending their time:
- RCM: 24%
- Operations: 18%
- Cost management: 17%
- Strategy: 16%
- Internal and external partnerships: 8%
- Cash management: 8%
- Information technology: 6%
- Other: 3%