10 most read finance stories in 2021

Stories about hospital closures, Medicare, layoffs and COVID-19 gained a lot of attention from readers this year.

The 10 most read finance stories published by Becker's in 2021, listed in descending order:

1. Texas hospital faces closure over vaccine mandate, CEO says

2. CDC releases new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19-related illnesses

3. State-by-state breakdown of 897 hospitals at risk of closing

4. CMS withdraws 3 proposed health rules

5. The 39 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

6. State-by-state breakdown of federal aid per COVID-19 case

7. CMS penalizes 2,499 hospitals for high readmissions: 5 things to know

8. Los Angeles hospital to close March 31, lay off 451

9. Houston hospital slated to lose Medicare contract

10. 20 hospitals laying off workers