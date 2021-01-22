State-by-state breakdown of 897 hospitals at risk of closing

More than 500 rural hospitals in the U.S. were at immediate risk of closure before the COVID-19 pandemic because of financial losses and lack of reserves to maintain operations, according to a report from the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform.

Nearly every state had at least one rural hospital at immediate risk of closure before the pandemic. In 22 states, 25 percent or more of rural hospitals were at immediate risk, according to the report.

The hospitals identified as being at immediate risk of closure had a cumulative negative total margin over the most recent three-year period, and their financial situation has likely deteriorated because of the pandemic.

Across the U.S., more than 800 hospitals — 40 percent of all rural hospitals in the country — are either at immediate or high risk of closure. The more than 300 hospitals at high risk closure either have low financial reserves or high dependence on nonpatient service revenues such as local taxes or state subsidies, according to the report.

Here are the number and percentage of rural hospitals at risk of closing in each state as of January 2021 based on the CHQPR analysis:

Alabama

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (63 percent)

Alaska

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 5 (38 percent)

Arizona

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 4 (22 percent)

Arkansas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 29 (60 percent)

California

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 16 (31 percent)

Colorado

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 11 (27 percent)

Connecticut

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 3 (100 percent)

Delaware

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

Florida

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 7 (35 percent)

Georgia

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 26 (43 percent)

Hawaii

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 8 (67 percent)

Idaho

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 7 (25 percent)

Illinois

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 20 (27 percent)

Indiana

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 20 (38 percent)

Iowa

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 40 (44 percent)

Kansas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 76 (72 percent)

Kentucky

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 16 (23 percent)

Louisiana

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 26 (53 percent)

Maine

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 10 (40 percent)

Maryland

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 1 (25 percent)

Massachusetts

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 2 (40 percent)

Michigan

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 19 (30 percent)

Minnesota

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 28 (31 percent)

Mississippi

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 41 (62 percent)

Missouri

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 31 (54 percent)

Montana

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 19 (37 percent)

Nebraska

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 24 (33 percent)

Nevada

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 6 (46 percent)

New Hampshire

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 4 (24 percent)

New Jersey

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

New Mexico

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 6 (25 percent)

New York

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (59 percent)

North Carolina

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 19 (36 percent)

North Dakota

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 16 (43 percent)

Ohio

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 19 (27 percent)

Oklahoma

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 41 (56 percent)

Oregon

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 11 (34 percent)

Pennsylvania

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 18 (42 percent)

Rhode Island

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 0 (0 percent)

South Carolina

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 12 (48 percent)

South Dakota

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 11 (24 percent)

Tennessee

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 30 (59 percent)

Texas

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 82 (56 percent)

Utah

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 3 (14 percent)

Vermont

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 2 (15 percent)

Virginia

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 14 (50 percent)

Washington

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 20 (50 percent)

West Virginia

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 11 (46 percent)

Wisconsin

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 16 (22 percent)

Wyoming

Rural hospitals at high risk of closing: 7 (30 percent)

