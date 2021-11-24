Houston hospital slated to lose Medicare contract

United Memorial Medical Center in Houston will lose its Medicare contract Dec. 11 for failing to meet program requirements, according to a notice of termination letter CMS published Nov. 23.

CMS said the hospital's Medicare contract is being terminated due to failure to comply with the program's conditions of participation.

United Memorial Medical Center failed to "meet minimum health and safety standards required for Medicare program participation," Gerardo Ortiz, division director of CMS' Dallas survey and operations group, wrote in the termination letter.

United Memorial Medical Center, previously Doctors Hospital, has more than 100 staffed beds, according to the American Hospital Directory.



The hospital did not respond to Becker's request for comment.