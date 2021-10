The 39 hospitals facing maximum Medicare readmission penalties

As part of its hospital readmissions reduction program, Medicare will cut payments to 82 percent of the 3,046 hospitals evaluated for the program by between 0.01 percent to the maximum of 3 percent in fiscal year 2022.

Thirty-nine hospitals face the maximum 3 percent payment cut for every Medicare patient stay during fiscal year 2022, which runs Oct. 1, 2021, through Sept. 30, 2022, according to an analysis by Kaiser Health News.

Here are the 39 hospitals facing the maximum penalty in fiscal year 2022, according to Kaiser Health News.

Arkansas

NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital (Jonesboro)

Arizona

Abrazo Scottsdale Campus (Phoenix)

Arizona Orthopedic and Surgical Specialty Hospital (Chandler)

California

Mercy Hospital of Folsom

Oroville Hospital

Florida

Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside (Jacksonville)

St. Lucie Medical Center (Port St. Lucie)

Georgia

Coliseum Medical Centers (Macon)

Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside

Illinois

Palos Community Hospital (Palos Heights)

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center (Mattoon)

Kentucky

Greenview Regional Hospital (Bowling Green)

Harlan ARH Hospital

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center

St. Joseph East (Lexington)

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center (South Williamson)

Whitesburg ARH Hospital

Massachusetts

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital (Milton)

Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital (Plymouth)

St. Anne's Hospital (Fall River)

Michigan

Lakeland Hospital Watervliet

North Ottawa Community Health System (Grand Haven)

Missouri

St. Mary's Medical Center (Blue Springs)

North Carolina

Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital (Raeford)

New Mexico

Presbyterian Espanola Hospital

UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center (Rio Rancho)

Oklahoma

Bailey Medical Center (Owasso)

Pennsylvania

Nason Medical Center (Roaring Spring)

Surgical Institute of Reading (Wyomissing)

Texas

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Uptown (Dallas)

Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital-Fort Worth

Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center (Longview)

Lubbock Heart Hospital

Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital Kingwood

Methodist McKinney Hospital

Sugar Land Surgical Hospital

Utah

Lone Peak Hospital (Draper)

Virginia

Fauquier Hospital (Warrenton)

West Virginia

Princeton Community Hospital