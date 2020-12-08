CDC releases new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19-related illnesses

The CDC issued six new ICD-10 codes for COVID-19-related conditions that will go into effect Jan. 1.

The CDC's Dec. 3 announcement came about a week after CMS said it was assigning Medicare severity diagnosis related groups to six new diagnosis codes for the same COVID-19-related illnesses. The codes for both agencies will go into effect Jan. 1.

The new ICD-10 codes are for the following COVID-19-related illnesses:

Encounter for screening for COVID-19 (Z11.52)



Contact with and suspected exposure to COVID-19 (Z20.822)



Personal history of COVID-19 (Z86.16)



Multisystem inflammatory syndrome (M35.81)



Other specified systemic involvement of connective tissue (M35.89)



Pneumonia due to COVID-19 (J12.82)

