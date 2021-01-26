CMS withdraws 3 proposed health rules

CMS has withdrawn three proposed healthcare rules developed under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

The withdrawn rules include a revision to Medicare Part A enrollment requirements, altered dialysis coverage requirements for third party-payment programs and increased oversight of accrediting organizations.

The withdrawn rules come after President Joe Biden's Chief of Staff Ronald Klain ordered a freeze on new or pending rules issued by the Trump administration. The freeze prevents the departments and agencies from implementing the rules until the Biden administration has had a chance to review them.

The White House Office of Management and Budget had been reviewing the rules.

The budget office has finished reviewing several other Trump administration healthcare rules, including a rule to simplify prior authorizations, Medicare coverage changes for breakthrough technologies and an update to the definition of "reasonable and necessary medical coverage. Those rules will be implemented.

