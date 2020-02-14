10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Ten hospitals or health systems announced, started, advanced or completed construction projects in the last two weeks:

1. WellSpan Health plans $255M York Hospital expansion

WellSpan Health is planning a $255 million expansion of its hospital in York, Pa.

2. Providence, Cedars-Sinai break ground on $542M expansion at jointly owned hospital

Providence and Cedars-Sinai broke ground Feb. 10 on an expansion project at their jointly owned hospital in Los Angeles.

3. Dell Children's to invest $300M in upgrades, expansions

Austin, Texas-based Dell Children's Medical Center plans to invest more than $300 million over the next three years to expand.

4. Mount Sinai Health System gets state OK on $1B campus upgrade

A state planning council has approved Mount Sinai Health System's plan to invest $1 billion in facility upgrades and expansions in downtown New York City.

5. Oregon health system plans $1B in expansions

Medford, Ore.-based Asante Health System plans to invest $1 billion in renovation and construction projects across its network.

6. Intermountain unveils more details about 2nd children's hospital

Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare disclosed more details about its second Primary Children's Hospital campus.

7. Froedtert Health bets big on microhospitals

Milwaukee-based Froedtert Health is working to build more microhospitals in Wisconsin in an effort to expand its presence in more suburban areas.

8. Rutgers to invest $750M in cancer pavilion, renovations

Rutgers Cancer Institute in New Brunswick, N.J., plans to invest $750 million to renovate portions of it and build a pavilion that will consolidate cancer services.

9. Main Line Health plans $327M hospital modernization

Philadelphia-based Main Line Health plans to invest $327 million to upgrade Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa.

10. Seattle hospital proposing $1.7B in upgrades

A planning group for Seattle-based Harborview Medical Center has recommended $1.74 billion in upgrades for the hospital.

More articles on facilities management:

'We want to do it right': Cape Cod Healthcare pumps brakes on $180M expansion

Froedtert Health bets big on microhospitals

Dell Children's to invest $300M in upgrades, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.